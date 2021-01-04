Police: Missing woman died of hypothermia

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials say a missing woman, found dead in Luzerne County died of hypothermia.

The body of Jennifer Herron was found in a wooded area near Midway Shopping Center where she was seen last Thursday. State Police had taken over the investigation after the discovery.

An autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist revealed the manner of death to be accidental.

Earlier last week on Saturday, the West Wyoming Borough Police Department and West Pittston Police Department released Facebook posts asking the public to report sightings of Herron.