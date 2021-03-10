Police: Man shot in the leg in Wilkes-Barre, suspect drives off

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were alerted of reports of a gun shot victim outside in the area of Lynch Lane in Wilkes-Barre.
Police say the victim was shot in the thigh and the suspected shooter fled the scene in a silver SUV.
The passenger side of the suspect’s window was shattered.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was alert.
There has been no word on the suspect.
