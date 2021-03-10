Police: Man shot in the leg in Wilkes-Barre, suspect drives off

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were alerted of reports of a gun shot victim outside in the area of Lynch Lane in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the victim was shot in the thigh and the suspected shooter fled the scene in a silver SUV.

The passenger side of the suspect’s window was shattered.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was alert.

There has been no word on the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc.

