Police: Man on bicycle robs bank via drive-through

WYALUSING, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police say they have arrested a man after he robbed a bank via a drive-through window and got away on a motorized bicycle.

Troopers say William Nichols came through the drive-through of Community Bank in Wyalusing on Wednesday and presented a teller with a note saying he had a knife and was robbing the bank. The teller handed over $2000 after which Nichols sped away on his bicycle.

He didn’t get very far, however, and troopers were able to apprehend him along State Route 6 without incident.

Police say Nichols was known to the tellers because of previous business.