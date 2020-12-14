BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a man who led them on a chase through four different municipalities has been arrested after crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence.

State troopers say they stopped Joshua Kressler, 38, in Berwick and asked him to exit the vehicle on Friday. However, Kressler allegedly remained behind the wheel and accelerated as he fled the stop. Troopers followed in pursuit through Berwick Borough, Briar Creek Borough, Briar Creek Township and North Centre Township before terminating the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Later troopers were called out to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Township. The vehicle matched the description of the car involved in the pursuit.

Police say officers set up surveillance at Kressler’s residence where they saw him going inside. They say he led them on a short foot pursuit but was eventually arrested following a physical struggle.

Kressler is facing charges including fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was unable to post $100,000 bail and remains at the Columbia County Prison.