Police: Man escapes hospital to avoid arrest after crashing a stolen motorcycle

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say they were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a man driving a motorcycle for failing to use a turn signal, when he led police on a pursuit through the city before crashing on 2nd and Peace Streets.

The man later identified as 30-year-old Joshua Conti, was said to have resisted officers and would not put his hands up.

In custody, police learned that Conti had a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun in his jacket pocket that he was not registered and did not have a license to carry.

Police also learned that the motorcycle Conti was riding, was allegedly stolen and Conti tried to conceal it by providing a different registration.

Conti was later taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest, in Allentown, for injuries.

Detectives prepared an arrest warrant for Conti, but he fled security personnel at the hospital.

He is believed to be hiding near the Pottsville area in Schuylkill County. Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call 9-1-1. Conti is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

He is described with brown hair and eyes and stands 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He also has a full beard and an injury to the right side of his face from the crash.