HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are looking into three vehicle fires that occurred Friday night.

The fires occurred at JD ByRider and Sans Souci Motor Sales on the Sans Souci Parkway. Police say that all of the fires appear to have been intentionally set.

Police are looking for the owner of the pictured BMW which was seen in the area at the time of the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.