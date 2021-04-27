Police looking for vehicle break-in suspects in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre police are looking for information on two males they say are suspects in vehicle break-ins in the city.

If anyone has any information, they ask you anonymously contact Officer Magagna at (570) 208-6774 or you can message their Facebook page.

