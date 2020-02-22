Police looking for missing child from Danville

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are looking for help in locating a child that went missing on Friday.

11-year-old Andray Knighton, pictured above, went missing after he left Danville Middle School Friday afternoon.

He reportedly told a friend he was moving to New York before his disappearance.

Knighton is 4’10, black, roughly 160lbs, and has cornrows in his hear. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, black hooded sweatshirt, green sneakers, and a tan and gold coat.

Anyone with information is urged to call Danville Police Department at 570-275-3000.