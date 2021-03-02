Police looking for missing 86-year-old endangered person

NORTHAMPTON, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 86-year-old man out of Northampton, Pa.
Police say Godfrey Paul was last seen on Short Lane in Allen Township at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
Paul has blue eyes and gray hair and is wearing a blue flannel shirt with blue jeans, a navy jacket and tan sneakers. He stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
He is operating a gold 2010 Ford Explorer XLT with a Pennsylvania Save Wild Animals license plate, PZ646D. A tiger is pictured on the plate.
Police believe he may be at special risk of injury or harm or may be confused.
