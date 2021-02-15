Police looking for missing 82-year-old Lycoming County woman

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have released a Missing Endangered Person Advisory as they are searching for 82-year-old Nila Ross.

Ross was last seen in her residence in Cogan House Township at 1:30 a.m. on February 15.

She is described as 5’5″, 100 lbs., with gray hair.

Police believe Ross is at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

They say she was last seen wearing a checkered black and gray jacket, blue jeans, one blue snow boot and one sneaker.

If you have seen Ross or have any information, you should call 911 or contact the Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville Barracks at (570) 368-5700.