Police looking for man after he vomited on nearly $1000 worth of clothing

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Township police are looking to charge a man with criminal mischief after he reportedly wiped vomit on $859 worth of clothing.

Police say a store manager of the H&M inside of the Wyoming Valley Mall reported to police that an unknown male had entered the store, got down on the floor and proceeded to vomit. He then stood up and wiped vomit on clothing.

The male left the store and was last seen leaving the parking lot in a black Acura.

Forty two articles of clothing were rendered unsellable. Surveillance photos will be posted when available.

