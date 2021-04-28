Police: Juvenile stabbed in Wilkes-Barre park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a juvenile was stabbed in the neck in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police reported to Eyerman Park on Andover Street for reports of a male who was stabbed.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male laying on the ground who was being taken care of by a witness while he was bleeding from the neck area, according to police.

He was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is unknown at this time.

