Police issue missing person advisory for Carbon County man

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a resident of Carbon County.

According to the advisory, Granvil Lang Jr, 79-years-old from Lehighton, has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Lang was last seen around Center Street in Mahoning Township around 11:00 am. He is believed to be wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He may be driving a Red 2002 GMC Sierra with a gray hood, registration JDM7891.

Police say he may be at special risk of harm or injury and/or may be confused.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.