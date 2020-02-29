Four injured after shooting at Pottsville bar

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are looking into a shooting that took place at a bar in Pottsville.

The shooting took place around 2 AM, Saturday morning, at Woody’s Bar on Peacock Street in Pottsville.

Police say the shooting occurred after a fight broke out in the bar. Four people are injured and are being treated for injuries in the hospital.

A state police reconstruction unit and forensic team are on the scene.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

