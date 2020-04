WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is in custody and police are seeking another in conjunction with a home invasion.

The crime occured this evening in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre.

One suspect has been taken into custody and police are actively searching for another that is reported to have fled around the area of Grant and Sherman Street.

No injuries were reported in the home invasion.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.