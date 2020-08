WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. on Irving Place. Police did not specify how many suspects may have been involved, however, one is believed to be armed with a handgun.

No injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.