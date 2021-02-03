Police investigating early-morning carjacking in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the carjacking took place around 5 am by the intersection of South Main Street and 7th Street in Carbondale.

The victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect brandished a knife and forced them out. The suspect drove off.

Police also noted that a car was found nearby on 6th and Church Street that had crashed into a snowbank and had New Jersey plates, it is unknown at this time if the two incidents are linked.

The car is described at a 2020 grey/silver Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone with information should call Carbondale Police.