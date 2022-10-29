SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton Police, one person has died after a single motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Scranton Expressway Saturday morning.

According to the Lackawanna Coroner, the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified 42-year-old woman from Scranton, was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.

The driver died in surgery around 9 a.m. in the morning.

The crash is being investigated by the Scranton Police Department and Eyewitness News will release more information as it becomes available.