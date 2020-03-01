Police investigating body found in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found early Saturday morning.



Wilkes-Barre Township Police told Eyewitness News that the body was discovered around 7 AM in the area of the CoreLife Eatery off of Bear Creek Blvd in Wilkes-Barre Township. It was the manager of the eatery that discovered the body.

Police also stated that it was not an assault or murder but that the death is still under investigation. There is no danger to the public.

State Police confirmed that a forensics team was dispatched to assist with the investigation.

The Luzerne County coroner has confirmed an autopsy has been scheduled.