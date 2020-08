WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – An autopsy is underway, while authorities conduct a death investigation in Luzerne County.

Police were called to a home along Stanton Street in West Pittston, on Tuesday night.

Investigators blocked off the road and the coroner was called to the scene.

West Pittston Police tell Eyewitness News that they do not expect foul play at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.