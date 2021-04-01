Police investigating armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store Thursday morning in the city.





Officials tell Eyewitness News they responded to the Turkey Hill Minit Market on Carey Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

They say a black male wearing a red jacket and black pants brandished a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the register. The worker reportedly told police the man then attempted to gain access to a safe but was unable to do so.

The suspect allegedly left the store with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police are actively looking for the suspect.