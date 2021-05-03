Police investigating a lewd behavior incident at Hazle Township Hobby Lobby

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police are looking to identify a man who allegedly conducted lewd behavior at a Hobby Lobby in Hazle Township.

Police were told of an incident that occurred at the Hobby Lobby store, on Laurel Mall drive.

According to officials, the male in the picture arrived at the store and began acting in lewd behavior.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual is asked to contact Trooper Quiroz at (570) 459-3890.

