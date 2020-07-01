Tobyhanna man facing DUI charges after police chase in Luzerne County

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police say a man led them on a chase Tuesday night in Luzerne County.

According to a report from Ashley Police, police were called to Bentley’s in Ashley for a report of a possible vehicle crash. When they arrived on the scene they observed the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Derik Adkins from Tobyhanna, slumped over his steering wheel.

When police attempted to contact the driver, they say he started his car and drove away despite orders from police.

A chase ensued on Route 309 towards Mountain Top in which Adkins drove south in the northbound lane, narrowly avoiding several cars coming in the opposite direction.

Police say Adkins stopped his vehicle around Pine Run Road and got out while drinking from a bottle. After ignoring several commands from police. Adkins was tased and taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital before being taken to the Ashley Police Department for processing.

Adkins faces numerous charges including DUI, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and other traffic violations. He is currently interred at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.