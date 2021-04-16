Police in Wilkes-Barre looking for fence thief

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are asking for the public’s help to identify a person they say stole fencing in the Diamond City.

According to police, the vehicle used by the thief is an early 2000’s Ford Ranger Flareside pickup. Police did not release when or where the theft took place.

If anyone has any information, police are asking you to contact Officer Falcone (570) 208-6720 or message them on their Facebook page.