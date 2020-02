HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) State police say they have found almost a pound meth in a man’s Hazleton bedroom after executing a search warrant.

According to police paperwork, officers found 430 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, money, and a digital scale inside the home of Jakob Gucu.

Gucu has been charged with one felony drug offense.