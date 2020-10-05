Police: Dallas man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County man was arrested at a hotel in Monroe County after he reportedly contacted an undercover police officer in hopes of soliciting prostitution.

Police in Monroe County say Marcus Rondinella contacted an officer posing as a prostitute through a fictitious online advertisement. Rondinella allegedly made arrangements with the officer to pay $200 for an hour of unprotected sex. According to the affidavit, Rondinella told the officer that he was “in the military and would ‘come strapped’ so that he didn’t get robbed.”

Surveillance was set up at the Days Inn Hotel in Middle Smithfield Township before Rondinella arrived at the scene on August 28.

Police say Rondinella started crying when officers approached him. He reportedly told them that he “only wanted to talk to the girl.” During a search, officers found $200 in cash, condoms, a knife and a cell phone.

Rondinella is now facing two misdemeanor charges of patronizing a prostitute.