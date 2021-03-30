Police: Couple arrested for DUI during driving lesson

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two people were arrested for driving under the influence after a man teaching his girlfriend to drive resulted in a crash, Wilkes-Barre police say.

Officers say they were called to the 400 block of South Street just after 4:30 Monday morning for a report of a crash. When they arrived, police say they found Carmona Gonzalo near the vehicle and a female, identified as Jennifer Gilmore, walking away from the scene “carrying a partially empty bottle of alcohol”.

According to police, Gonzalo told them he was teaching his girlfriend, Gilmore how to drive. He told reportedly police he was unable to drive because he had smoking marijuana. Gilmore admitted she had been driving and that she was drunk, the release stated.

While Gilmore was being taken into custody, police say Gonzalo got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away. He was stopped and taken into custody for showing signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, the report added.

Gonzalo and Gilmore were taken to police headquarters where they were processed and charged with DUI.