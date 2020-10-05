Police charge woman after stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday evening in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Carey Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Friday where they found that a victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

The victim reported to police that he was arguing with his girlfriend, Aaliya Smith throughout the day. Smith allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm after he tried to leave.

Smith is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.