Police charge woman after stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday evening in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Carey Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Friday where they found that a victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

The victim reported to police that he was arguing with his girlfriend, Aaliya Smith throughout the day. Smith allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm after he tried to leave.

Smith is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos