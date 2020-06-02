Police: Bloomsburg robbery suspects arrested in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two people suspected of robberies committed in Bloomsburg were arrested in West Hazleton.

According to police, around 10:00 PM on Saturday, West Hazleton police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated with unlawful equipment. The driver, Christopher Steimling, 36 of Scranton, was found to be wanted by the Bloomsburg Police Department for robbery.

An investigation revealed that Steimlings passenger, Debbie Spivey, 35 of Bloomsburg, was also wanted on charges from the same incident.

Both suspects were taken into custody and turned over to the Bloomsburg Police Department.