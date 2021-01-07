Police: Bensalem man arrested for attempting to meet up with ‘teen boy’

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Kingston Police Department have arrested a Bensalem man they say attempted to meet and have sex with a 15-year-old boy.

While posing as a teenager, police say they started receiving messages from a man named Joseph Porter of Bensalem, 48. He allegedly told the officers, who he thought was a boy, that he was “flat out gorgeous and that he only likes “younger guys.”

The pair continued having conversations online between December 2020 and January 2021 with Porter reportedly calling the boy his “lover,” “baby” and “boyfriend.” Eventually, he made plans to meet with explicitly sexual references to the things they’d be doing. The pair made plans to meet at a location in early January.

Instead, officers took Porter to the Kingston Police headquarters where they say he confessed on tape to having the conversations and attempting to bring the boy back to his residence to have sex with him.

Porter was charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor and related charges.