Police ask for help in identifying suspected arsonist

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected arsonist that may have set fire to a home on Washington Street and left a family of four displaced.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal found that the fire was intentionally set.

According to Crime Stoppers, area residents reported seeing two people walking around the area in the days leading up to the fire. Investigators believe one or two people may have been squatting in the home where the fire happened.

Police say they do not have a permanent residence but are often seen in the Freeland area. They were last seen wearing dark clothing, winter hats and backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton Barracks, Fire Marshal Unit at (570) 459-3890.