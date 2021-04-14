Police and OSHA investigating contract worker death in Rush Township

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police and OSHA are investigating after a contract worker with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation died from injuries Tuesday morning, according to the director of external affairs at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

He says around midnight on Tuesday, an ambulance was dispatched for the injured contract worker. The worker was taken to Montrose Hospital where he died at 1:30 a.m.

The Suquehanna County coroner says the victim was a 46-year-old man who was injured on the gas rig itself.

The company issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“We extend our sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are heartbroken over this incident.” Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Further details are being held at this time until the next of kin has been notified. The details surrounding the worker’s death were not immediately made clear as the investigation is ongoing.