Police: 6-year-old starved, two charged with aggravated assault

LUZERNE COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged abuse of a child.

Natalie Shaffer and Zachary Vincent, both of Mountain Top, face charges after police say they starved a six-year-old boy. Police say the child weighed only 20 pounds.

According to police paperwork, a witness said the child would constantly ask for food which Shaffer would not allow and the child would be locked in a separate room.

An investigation also revealed Shaffer and Vincent failed to appear at 50 appointments for medical follow-ups, including appointments with GI specialists and at least two endoscopies. The investigation also found that the child lost a significant amount of weight in a small period of time and was deemed to be severely malnourished.

Both are charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Shaffer faces an additional charge of endangering the welfare of children.

Bail was denied for both.