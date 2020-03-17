Pocono Township announces new public health precautions

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Township officials on Tuesday announced new measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of 12 pm Tuesday, the municipal building is closed to walk-in traffic. All meetings will be by appointment only and non-emergency, as well as meetings that are not time sensitive, have been postponed until further notice. Residents who enter the building will be asked to provide their name and contact information for tracking purposes.

Township parks will remain closed and the Eastern Monroe Library is closed until April 30th.







Township employees will continue to perform their regular duties during normal business hours. Employee needs will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Emergency funds will be used for the purchase of Level C Personal Protective Equipment for all township personnel and first responders. Additional cleaning and sanitation of the municipal facilities will be scheduled.

Police ask that non-emergency issues be called in to the department. Officials will try to settle problems over the phone to avoid unnecessary interactions with the public if possible.

To date, there have been 8 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. You can read more about the statewide numbers here.