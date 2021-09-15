Pocono Raceway loses one of two NASCAR Cup Series races

LONG POND, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway has announced that NASCAR has chosen to eliminate one of the two NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway.

According to a release from Pocono Raceway, they are disappointed that NASCAR came to this decision. However, they will continue to persevere and provide the best family-friendly experience and value to their guests.

Full statement released by Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway had one race during the season until 1981 when the second race was added to the schedule.

