Pocono Raceway announces 100% capacity for June NASCAR Doubleheader

LONG POUND, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pocono Raceway plans to operate at 100% capacity for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend.
Pocono Raceway has issued an official statement after Governor Wolf announcement statewide mitigation orders, including those related to event capacity and social distancing, will be lifted starting May 31.
We are thrilled and appreciative of today’s announcement from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. As we have been doing, the Raceway will continue to follow the protocols and guidance set forth by our state and the sanctioning body of NASCAR at the time of our events.”Pocono Raceway