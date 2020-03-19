Pocono Mountains United Way launches Crisis Response Fund

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Mountains United Way is launching a Crisis Response Fund, a one-time grant to financially support organizations helping people in the community.

The fund will provide grants to around 45 organizations in Monroe County that can help people who are struggling from the ripple affect of the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as many employees have been furloughed, students are out of school and paying bills is becoming difficult for many.

“Normally when the economy is doing very well, there are a lot more job opportunities. But in this case, we’ve had off the cliff reaction in unemployment across all our industries,” said Chris Barret, President & CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitor Bureau.

Barrett is also a board member of Pocono Mountains United Way. He says that now is the time for the community to come together and help those in need.

Non-profits are looking to help those without health insurance, children and family struggling to put food on the table, homelessness, rental assistance and more.

President & CEO of Pocono Mountains United Way, Michael Tukeva told Eyewitness News “this fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity as efficiently as possible.”

All of the donations received will be used to support the crisis response efforts. Overhead fees assessed by the United Way or the recipient organizations are waived.

“We do hope that it is a short term fix, but if its longer term we will continue this as long as we have to,” Barrett said.

If you would like to donate click here.