Pocono Mountain Regional Police are on the hunt after an attempted homicide

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are actively searching for Jerome Davis after he shot a man in the hand and groin.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Chief Chris Wagner, police were dispatched to shots fired at the Mt. Pocono Motel at around 7:50 p.m. in Mt. Pocono Borough.

While respond to the motel, one officer was met along Rt. 611 by two males, one of which was shot in the hand and groin.

Officers responding to the scene then found witnesses and evidence of gunfire.

It was discovered through the investigation that Davis had an ongoing problem with a neighbor. He fired a rifle at two males, then fled the motel complex after the male was struck by gunfire.

Wagner states search warrants were executed on multiple apartments at the motel. Along with an arrest warrant for Jerome Davis, a 32-year-old male from Mt. Pocono, for attempted homicide.

Davis fled the area in a white Infiniti sedan. While the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing and police request anyone with information or anyone that may have witnessed the altercation to please contact police at 570-895-2400 or 570-992-9911