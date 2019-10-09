Planning for the Big Game

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Wyoming Area community is excited they’ve gotten their game set in stone, but that means they’ll need to prepare for up to 10,000 friends, family and fans on Friday night.

“If it gets canceled this time I’m sending somebody a bill,” joked West Pittston police chief Michael Turner.

The date is set at Sobeski Stadium. Now, serious logistic planning is underway, again. The community of West Pittston is preparing to safely host one of the largest crowds in Wyoming Area Warrior history.

“Our main concern with our operation is going to be the safety of the vehicles and the pedestrians,” said Turner. “We’re going to keep traffic flowing, we’re going to make sure that pedestrians are crossing safely. Hopefully, we’ll get done with this and everybody has a good night.”

West Pittston police are not alone– a long list of community departments will be on board to provide traffic, security, and health and emergency support.

“At least in our incident management role, the communication, cooperation, and all the coordination,” noted planning section chief Jeff Finlay. “The three C’s are pretty important.”

Those involved are using a tried and true planning system that’s actually designed for large scale emergencies.

“It’s endorsed by FEMA,” Finlay added. “This is a program that’s been well-developed and well utilized in wildland fires, hazmat incidents as well as hurricanes and so forth. You can also use it for non-emergency events.”

Good news for organizers is that the original planning from when the game was still scheduled for last week gives them a leg up this time around.

“We had the blueprints all set. We had an idea of what we’re going to do,” said Turner. “Today and Thursday are going to be the two days that we’re going to iron out all the mistakes and make sure everything is going to run smooth–and bring on Southern Columbia.”