Pittston police release pictures of vehicle suspected of dumping neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pittston City Police released images on their Facebook page of what they believe is the vehicle that abandoned a malnourished dog on June 8.

Police say the vehicle they are looking for is a light-colored Ford Escape, estimated to be from 2008-2012, with a sunroof and front license plate bracket.





The vehicle was seen traveling east on Butler Street toward Fulton Street around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle to contact them privately on their Facebook page or by calling the Pittston City Police Department at 570-654-2425.

The abandoned dog, named “Nova”, was located on Davis Alley and police say it looked to be neglected and abused.

On Friday, Pittston police, along with the Luzerne County SPCA announced that they plan to have Nova join the Pittston City Police Department as a service animal.