Pittston police officer turns himself in on criminal mischief charges

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Pittston police officer charged with felony criminal mischief after allegedly slashing tires and causing over $5,000 has turned himself in to state police Thursday.

Officer Dion Fernandes arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Wyoming after being charged in last month.

Fernandes was identified by state police officers as the person causing damage in video footage while off duty. The video shows a man appearing to puncture tires on a vehicle on Main Street.

According to troopers Fernandes slashed the tires on 5 vehicles and caused a total damage of $5.543.21.

Ferandes faces jail time and fines if convicted of this charge.