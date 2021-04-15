Pittston man charged with ‘near fatal’ child abuse of infant

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Pittston man is facing a number of charges after police say he hurt a two-year-old child so badly the baby had to be put into a medically induced coma.

According to police paperwork, they first received a call from Luzerne County Children and Youth Services on February 28. The caseworker reportedly told officers that a child was taken to Geisinger Danville overnight and that the injuries appeared to be results of abuse. The child’s injuries were described as “near fatal”.

Police say the child’s mother had left her son with a man named Charles Chisarick, 42, of Pittston while she was at work. Chisarick was also caring for three other children at the time.

Doctors at Geisinger reportedly told police that the boy was brought in via a Life Flight after Chisarick called 911. They relayed that Chisarick told them the baby “appeared fine” the day before but had been suffering from head and stomach issues for about two weeks before the incident.

When police interviewed Chisarick, they say he told them he was feeding the boy when he got sick and threw up. Chisarick reportedly told officers that he had given the boy a “quick bath” to clean him up and left him in the tub while he brought pajamas. When he returned, Chisarick told officers that he saw the boy seizing and called 911 for help.

Doctors at the hospital, however, say the injuries sustained by the boy were inconsistent with a seizure and fall. According to police paperwork, doctors found the child had suffered from a stroke, eye damage and neck and spine injuries.

Police say doctors told them these injuries are commonly associated with whiplash and could have only resulted from child abuse.

Chisarick has been charged with felony aggravated assault and endangering welfare of children.

The victim’s current condition is not known.

