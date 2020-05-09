Pittston holds fundraiser to help local small business

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The downtown Pittston partnership began a fundraiser, called progress through partnership, on Friday to help the city’s small businesses who are suffering during the pandemic, and the city itself.

“It’s been a really difficult time, and this story is not unique to our city you know it’s across the county. So we’re all feeling the pain and we just think it’s important to do our part. Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

Mary kroptavich helped bring the fundraiser to life and says the goal is to raise $30,000 dollars.

We’re looking to distribute grants to these people so that they can you know either buy products to re-open, to help clean up once they’re able to open their business, pay their utilities, whatever they need that money for.” she said

To qualify for the grant, businesses have to be located in the city of Pittston, require face-to-face or in-person contact, and fall under the categories of retail, personal care, restaurants, or bars. Krotpavich says the fundraiser is a way to give back.

“So these small businesses, whether they give gift certificates or monetary donations, they’re always there for our community. And I believe and I know mayor does, and council, that this is the time that we all need to come back and help support these businesses.” Krotpavich said

Mayor Michael Lombardo says the people of Pittston have been very supportive of businesses that have stayed open or have recently opened.

“We have to stay a team and I have to say I’ve seen great demonstrations of humanity through this thing. And I think this thing will be one of them. It’s just a little part. ” Lombardo said.

For buisness who wish to apply to the grant, an application will be available next week.