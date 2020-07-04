Pittsburgh’s spread helps drive up state COVID-19 infections

Kay Hamilton cleans and sterilizes a covered outdoor area where patrons who purchased meals from the surrounding restaurants can sit and eat their takeout food, Friday, July 3, 2020, in McCandless, Pa. In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, which encompasses McCandless and the Pittsburgh areas, the county’s Health Department closed bars and restaurants for a week, starting Friday, although they can still provide takeout and delivery. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, PA. (AP) — The rising number of COVID-19 infections in the Pittsburgh area is helping drive Pennsylvania’s number of confirmed new cases to 667.

The state Health Department said Friday the Pennsylvania death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 34 to more than 6,700 so far.

The number of cases in Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh, rose by 166, prompting the county to close bars and restaurants for a week, starting Friday.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is recommending that people stay at home for 14 days if they are returning from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas or Utah.