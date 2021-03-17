Pike County offering COVID relief for renters

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pike County is offering relief for qualified renters who have experienced hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are to help with expenses that incurred between March 13, 2020 and time of application or future rent and utility cost in three-month increments up to a year.
Pike County received $3.8 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds, through the U.S. Department of Treasury, which will be administered through the Pike County Human Services Department.
Qualified applicants must have:
- Experienced a reduction of income due to COVID-19 from March 13, 2020, and be able to provide documentation of loss of income
- OR must have qualified for unemployment benefits
- OR incurred significant financial hard-ship due to COVID-19.
Applicants also must be below the following family income limits:
- For 1 person(s): $44,350
- 2: $50,650
- 3: $57,000
- 4: $63,300
- 5: $68,400
- 6: $73,450
- 7: $78,500
- 8: $83,600
You can apply for assistance on through the Pike County Human Services website.