Pike County offering COVID relief for renters

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pike County is offering relief for qualified renters who have experienced hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are to help with expenses that incurred between March 13, 2020 and time of application or future rent and utility cost in three-month increments up to a year.

Pike County received $3.8 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds, through the U.S. Department of Treasury, which will be administered through the Pike County Human Services Department.

Qualified applicants must have:

  • Experienced a reduction of income due to COVID-19 from March 13, 2020, and be able to provide documentation of loss of income
  • OR must have qualified for unemployment benefits
  • OR incurred significant financial hard-ship due to COVID-19.

Applicants also must be below the following family income limits:

  • For 1 person(s): $44,350
  • 2: $50,650
  • 3: $57,000
  • 4: $63,300
  • 5: $68,400
  • 6: $73,450
  • 7: $78,500
  • 8: $83,600

You can apply for assistance on through the Pike County Human Services website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos