Pike County offering COVID relief for renters

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pike County is offering relief for qualified renters who have experienced hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are to help with expenses that incurred between March 13, 2020 and time of application or future rent and utility cost in three-month increments up to a year.

Pike County received $3.8 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds, through the U.S. Department of Treasury, which will be administered through the Pike County Human Services Department.

Qualified applicants must have:

Experienced a reduction of income due to COVID-19 from March 13, 2020, and be able to provide documentation of loss of income

OR must have qualified for unemployment benefits

OR incurred significant financial hard-ship due to COVID-19.

Applicants also must be below the following family income limits:

For 1 person(s): $44,350

2: $50,650

3: $57,000

4: $63,300

5: $68,400

6: $73,450

7: $78,500

8: $83,600

You can apply for assistance on through the Pike County Human Services website.