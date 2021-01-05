Pike County in initial phase of vaccine distribution

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Commissioners in Pike County say the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution is coming along as they follow the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s phased approach.

The county is currently in Phase 1A, which includes vaccinations for healthcare personnel, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Statewide, this encompasses approximately 1 million people and while the demand of the vaccine exceeded supply, Pike County is able to meet the demand, officials say.

“Locally, however, we are caught up on Phase 1A vaccinations,” Pike County Emergency Management Director Tim Knapp said in a statement.

Pike County residents who meet 1A requirements can request a vaccination by contacting Knapp at tknapp@pikepa.org or 570-296-1911.