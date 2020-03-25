Pike County commissioners urge self-quarantine for residents who traveled to NYC

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Under the latest guidance from The White House Coronavirus Task Force, which cites concern about the high coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate in the New York City area, the Pike County Commissioners urge everyone who has recently traveled to Pike County from the New York City metropolitan area to self-quarantine for 14 days.

According to Dr. Deborah Birx, Response Coordinator for The White House Coronavirus Task Force, 60% of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States are from the New York City metropolitan area.

“It is critical to the health and safety of everyone that people follow this guidance and take the proper self-quarantine precautions right now,” says Pike County Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg. “We will overcome this public health challenge by working together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Self-quarantining is intended to separate and restrict the movement of people who were potentially exposed to a contagious disease, such as COVID-19, to determine if they become sick, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It is an important strategy in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Pennsylvania, the current travel guidance from the PA Department of Health urges people to “stay home as much as possible. Try to get groceries once per week instead of daily. Freedom of travel remains, but please refrain from non-essential travel. Essential travel includes things like commuting to an essential job, picking up supplies like groceries and medicine, and checking on family and pets in other households. Do not host or attend gatherings.”

This guidance currently applies to counties such as Pike, which are not under Governor Wolf’s stay at home order.