Pick-up truck rollover on I-84

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A vehicle rollover occurred due to snow and ice weather conditions on Interstate 84.

Jefferson Township Fire Company received a call around 10 A.M. Sunday of a pickup truck rollover on the Interstate.

According to law enforcement, four passengers were involved however luckily no injuries were sustained. The accident occurred due to weather conditions on the roadway.

Pennsylvania State Police, Jefferson Township, and Moscow Ambulance were on scene to assist the accident..