PHOTOS: Bald eagle spotted in Tamaqua

Viewer spots bald eagle in Tamaqua (Denise Kranch)

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Talk about lucky timing! Denise Kranch, of Tuscarora, captured pictures of a bald eagle carrying its prey while she was sitting at a stoplight in Tamaqua.

According to Kranch’s Facebook page, the large bird swooped down to grab roadkill before flying towards their car.

Since bald eagles are no longer on the endangered list due to numbers increasing and protection under federal laws, they are more common to see, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

