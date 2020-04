WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Officers were dispatched around 3:30 AM to the 300 block of Bridge Street in response to a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found one man dead inside of his car.

The coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Amir Nobles, of Philadelphia.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder and anyone with information is urged to call Williamsport Police.